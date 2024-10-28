Manage Your Diabetes ABCs to Prevent Health Problems

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 28, 2024

Managing your diabetes ABCs is a key part of your diabetes care plan.

If you have diabetes, managing your health can seem overwhelming. I’ll share some tips for taking charge of your diabetes and your health.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Managing your diabetes ABCs is a key part of your diabetes care plan. It’s the first step toward a healthier you! A is for A1C, a test your doctor uses to check your average blood glucose level. B is for blood pressure, and C is for cholesterol.

Elevated blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol can damage your blood vessels and organs like your heart, eyes, and kidneys. To help prevent these problems, practice good self-care to keep your ABCs in a healthy range.

Manage your ABCs by planning healthy meals, being active, not smoking, and taking your medicines on time.

Work with your health care team to check your ABCs and create a diabetes care plan that works for you.

