New Weight Control Technologies

In the fight against obesity, new medical technologies offer big benefits in tiny packages.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, explains.

DR. TROMBERG: To beat the obesity epidemic, we need minimally invasive medical devices that go beyond gastric bands and balloons. One option NIBIB researchers are developing involves small, implanted patches that deliver tiny hunger-curbing electrical signals to your nerves. The patches sense your stomach’s movement after eating and help signal to your brain that you’re full before you overeat.

Other technology we are working on uses nanoparticles, or ultrafine material, to deliver anti-obesity medicine directly into fatty tissues.

DR. RODGERS: This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.