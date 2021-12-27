NIDDK Research and Training Opportunities for Young People

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 27, 2021

The Office of Minority Health Research Coordination helps young people from diverse backgrounds pursue – and excel in – careers in science by providing hands-on research experience, mentors, and networks for continued career growth.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: We’ve had programs to train and support aspiring scientists from minority and disadvantaged groups, and those with disabilities, for over 20 years.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Robert Rivers, program officer in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, explains:

DR. RIVERS: From high school to junior faculty, we work with young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue – and excel in – careers in science. Not only do we provide hands-on research experience, but we also help young people find mentors and networks for continued growth in their careers.

To improve health for all, the research workforce needs to include people that are most affected by those diseases. Programs at NIDDK are leading the way in creating these opportunities.

DR. RODGERS: For more information on our research and training opportunities, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.