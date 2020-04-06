Healthy Moments Episode: April 6, 2020

With spring in the air, it’s the perfect time to get your kids off the couch and into action.

Download the MP3 audio file

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Overweight children are more likely to become overweight as adults. And that can lead to serious problems, like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Being overweight can also cause stress and low self-esteem.

Here are some tips to help your child shape up this spring:

It’s important to be active every day.

If you are active, your kids are more likely to be.

Try family activities, like walking, hiking, and basketball.

Include your kids in outside chores like car-washing.

And limit TV and computer time.

For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.