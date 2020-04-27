Overcoming Barriers to Healthy Eating

Healthy Moments Episode: April 27, 2020

You may hear a lot about the role of physical activity in weight control, but healthy eating habits are just as important.



Download the MP3 audio file

If you’re relying on exercise alone to lose weight and keep it off, you may be missing something very important.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

You probably hear a lot about the role of physical activity in weight control, but studies show that healthy eating habits are just as important. Healthy eating means choosing sensible portions. Remember, one serving of pasta is about one half cup, and one serving of meat is about three ounces, or the size of a deck of cards.

When you hang out with your friends, you can still be healthy. Munch on pretzels or vegetables, instead of fried chips or fatty dips, and order vegetable toppings on pizza instead of high-fat meats.

For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.