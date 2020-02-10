Overweight & Heart Disease: Show Your Heart Some Love

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 10, 2020

For Valentine’s, show your heart some love by getting physically active and going easy on sweets.

Valentines are in the air this week, but don’t just think with your heart. Think about your heart.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Heart disease is a big problem for men and women, so as you look at those heart-shaped chocolates, remember there is a proven connection between being overweight and having heart disease.

People who are overweight are more likely to develop high blood pressure and high cholesterol. These are risk factors for heart disease. And keep in mind, if you’re a man with a waistline bigger than 40 inches or a woman with a waistline over 35 you may be at even greater risk for heart disease.

Well, how can you decrease your risk? Besides taking it easy on the chocolates, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity on most days.

