Physical Activity and Reduced Cancer Risk

Healthy Moments Episode: June 14, 2021

To lower your risk of cancer, get moving! Aim for about 30 minutes of physical activity daily.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, has some tips.

DR. SHARPLESS: Studies show that people who are physically active have a lower risk of certain cancers than those who are not.

Regular physical activity not only helps prevent obesity, a risk factor for many cancers, it also helps:

To reduce inflammation

To strengthen your immune system

And it may protect against cancers of the breast, colon, kidneys, and more.

Research also suggests physical activity may not only help the survival of patients with certain cancers, but can really improve quality of life for cancer survivors.

Aim for about 30 minutes of physical activity daily by taking walks, playing sports with your family and friends, or other ways of moving that are enjoyable to you.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.