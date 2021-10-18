Practicing Resilience for Health

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 18, 2021

Resilience is the ability to adapt to life-changing situations while finding balance with your emotions.

DR. RODGERS: Resilience is the ability to adapt to life-changing situations like sickness, loss of a loved one, physical injury, or social or emotional trauma.

Legendary gospel singer Merry Clayton shares her story of resilience.

MERRY CLAYTON: After a life-changing accident and the amputation of both my legs, time just stopped.

People ask me about resilience. Dealing with adversity isn’t only about being happy or about forgetting what you’ve been through—it’s about finding balance with your emotions. Don’t dwell on what went wrong. Do your best to live life in the moment. Remember what you have to offer the world and learn from each challenge. Most importantly for me, I kept my faith and found strength to overcome.

