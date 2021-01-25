Pregnancy and Thyroid Disease

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 25, 2021

Did you know that while pregnancy causes normal changes in your thyroid gland, it can also lead to thyroid disease?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Thyroid hormone is critical to the development of a baby’s brain and nervous system. During the first trimester, the fetus depends on the mother’s thyroid hormone.

To function properly, the thyroid needs iodine, and pregnant women need extra iodine. Using iodized salt in place of regular salt can help you get the right amount of iodine.

Even with adequate iodine, you may still suffer from a thyroid condition. So if you’re pregnant and have a history or symptoms of thyroid disease, make sure that your physician is aware.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.