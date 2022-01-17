Promoting Health After Gestational Diabetes

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 17, 2022

If you’ve had gestational diabetes during pregnancy, did you know that you’re at increased risk for developing diabetes in the future?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Most of the time, gestational diabetes goes away after the baby is born. However, about half of all women with gestational diabetes go on to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.

That’s why it’s important to get tested for diabetes within 12 weeks after your baby is born, and then every 1 to 3 years. You should also talk to your doctor if you plan to become pregnant again.

Keep up the healthy habits you had during pregnancy. Research shows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle can reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes. This means making healthy food choices and staying active. These are steps that are good for mom, baby, and the entire family.

