Prostate Enlargement—Common for Aging Men

Healthy Moments Episode: June 20, 2022

When a man’s prostate becomes enlarged, it may signal a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, which is common in men over 40.

If you’re a man over 40, you should know that prostate enlargement is as common as your kids asking for money.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

The most usual symptoms involve urination and include:

an urgent need to urinate

a hesitant or weak urine stream

and frequent urination, especially at night

If you’re experiencing symptoms like these, see a doctor. Your doctor will be able to check you for, and potentially rule out, other conditions such as prostate cancer.

Treatment of BPH can reduce urinary symptoms and may help you avoid more serious health problems.

To learn more about BPH, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.