Protecting Yourself and Others – Steps To Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 7, 2020

How can we slow the spread of COVID-19? The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure.

DR. RODGERS: How can we slow the spread of COVID-19?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure. In addition to physical distancing, hand-washing, and wearing coverings, everyone should:

Use a tissue or sleeve to cover your hand on high-touch surfaces like elevator buttons, door handles, and handrails;

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces; and

Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath—especially if you are running errands, going to work, and in places where it’s difficult to keep 6 feet apart.

The most important thing you can do is follow the guidelines from the CDC and your local public health officials.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.