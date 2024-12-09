Research Findings Show That Losing a Little Weight Can Go a Long Way

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 9, 2024

Did you know that losing a little weight can help you lower your chances of getting type 2 diabetes?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you “Healthy Moments.” I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

A large research study looked at more than 3,000 people at high risk for developing diabetes. About one-half were African Americans and other people of color. The participants had overweight and other risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

The study showed that people who changed their exercise and eating habits and lost 5% to 7% of their body weight reduced their risk by nearly 60%. Fifteen years later, people who took part in the lifestyle-change program still had a better chance of delaying diabetes than those who didn’t. The steps you take today to prevent diabetes can have a lasting effect.

