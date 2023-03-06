Healthy Moments Episode: March 6, 2023

Why is it important for all of us to know the risk factors for kidney disease?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

People of all ages and races can be affected by kidney disease. And African Americans, Hispanics, and American Indians have a greater risk for developing kidney failure.

Early kidney disease usually has no symptoms, and can lead to kidney failure. And, the only way to find out if you have kidney disease is to get tested.

So how do you know if you should get tested? You should get tested if you have any of these risk factors for kidney disease.

diabetes

high blood pressure

heart disease

or a family history of kidney failure

Talk to your family and friends about these risk factors. You could help them to prevent or delay kidney failure.

For more information on kidney disease, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.