Risks and Screening for Colorectal Cancer

Healthy Moments Episode: June 21, 2021

Finding colorectal cancer early increases your chances of survival, so talk to your doctor about getting screened.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Finding colorectal cancer early increases your chances of survival, so talk to your doctor about getting screened.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, explains.

DR. SHARPLESS: Colon cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer in the United States. If you are Black, overweight, or have inflammatory bowel disease, you’re at greater risk.

Doctors recommend cancer screening tests as part of routine care, to look for cancer before you have symptoms, when it may be easier to treat. Colorectal cancer screening can also find abnormal growths that can be removed before they even become cancer. There are different types of tests used to screen for colorectal cancer, so you should talk to your doctor about the test that’s right for you.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.