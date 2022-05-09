Saving Your Sight: Eye Exams and Early Detection

Healthy Moments Episode: May 9, 2022

The best way to track eye health is with a simple, painless dilated eye exam.

DR. RODGERS: A simple eye exam can catch eye disease before it affects your sight.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Dr. Michael Chiang, director of the National Eye Institute here at NIH, explains.

DR. CHIANG: Many eye diseases don’t have early symptoms, so you may not recognize that you have a problem. The best way to track eye health is with a dilated eye exam. Your eye doctor will check for problems, give you eye drops to widen your pupils, and check for eye disease.

This simple, painless exam can detect issues early, when they’re easier to treat—and before they affect your vision. You’ll need a dilated eye exam at least every 1 to 2 years:

If you’re over age 60, or over age 40 if you’re African American

Or if you have a family history of eye diseases such as glaucoma

Or if you have diabetes or high blood pressure

So, talk to your doctor about an eye exam if you meet any of these criteria.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.