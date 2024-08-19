Science for All: Coordinating Minority Health Research

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 19, 2024

DR. RODGERS: We’ve offered programs to support aspiring scientists from diverse backgrounds and those with disabilities, for over 20 years.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, where for 75 years we have been advancing research and health for all.

My colleague, Dr. Katrina Serrano, Program Director in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, explains:

DR. SERRANO: From high school to junior faculty, we work with young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue – and excel in – careers in science. Not only do we provide hands-on research experience, but we also help young people find mentors and networks for continued growth in their careers.

To improve health for all, the research workforce needs to include people that are most affected by those diseases. Programs at NIDDK are leading the way in creating these opportunities.

