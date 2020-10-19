Sleeping Your Way to a Healthy Weight

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 19, 2020

Did you know getting enough sleep may help you reach or stay at a healthy weight?

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Did you know getting enough sleep may help you reach or stay at a healthy weight?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Laila Ali—world-class athlete, fitness and wellness advocate, TV host, founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand, home chef, and mother of two—explains.

LAILA ALI: We all know a good night’s rest helps us feel refreshed. But did you know that catching enough Z’s also boosts your metabolism?

Getting too little sleep affects the hormones that control our appetites. When we’re overtired, we’re more prone to overeating and being tempted by unhealthy, sugary foods.

As hard as it may be with our jam-packed schedules, try to get around 8 hours of sleep at night. You’ll have more energy to be physically active, and you’ll be doing your body—and your weight—a favor.

DR. RODGERS: For more tips, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.