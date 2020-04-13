Spring Into Fitness

Healthy Moments Episode: April 13, 2020

There are many different weight loss plans, so make sure the one you choose is right for you and suits your individual needs.



Download the MP3 audio file

Does your spring wardrobe make you think about starting a weight-loss plan? If so, there are some important things to keep in mind.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

There are many different weight loss plans, so make sure the one you choose is right for you and suits your individual needs. Look for a program that’s based on regular physical activity and a balanced eating plan. Make sure it’s a program that encourages healthy behavior you can stick with over the long term.

Gather as much information as you can before you commit. Ask questions like:

Do you have to follow a specific meal plan?

Do you have to purchase special foods or supplements?

And does the program provide ways to keep the weight off?

For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.