Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 7, 2020

Staying active during the holidays may help you manage the demands of the season and improve your health.

Download the MP3 audio file

To stay healthy and control your weight during the holidays, keep up with your physical activity.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Staying active during the holidays may help you manage the demands of the season and improve your health. Try taking the stairs instead of the elevator or getting off the bus a stop or two early.

You don’t need to join a gym to burn calories. Try walking around a school track, a local park, or the mall during off-peak hours. Invite a friend for support.

If you tend to avoid physical activity because you don’t like it, remember that exercise means more than playing football or lifting weights. There are many other ways to get active and have fun, such as dancing or bowling.

And for more tips, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.