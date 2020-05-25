Streisand: Women Getting Involved in Clinical Trials

Healthy Moments Episode: May 25, 2020

It’s crucial that women participate in clinical trials—and a small time commitment can make a big difference.

DR. RODGERS: Women and men have different risk factors and often different responses to treatment for diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. To help researchers understand these differences, we encourage more women to get involved in clinical trials.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH. Barbra Streisand, legendary director, singer, actress, producer, and cofounder of the Women’s Heart Alliance, explains.

BARBRA STREISAND: Clinical trials can influence diabetes and heart disease treatment guidelines. But in the past, men have been included more than women. To make sure trials take into account differences between the sexes, it’s crucial that women participate. A small time commitment can make a big difference.

You can learn more about clinical trials and how to get involved on the NIH Clinical Center website.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.