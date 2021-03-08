Take Charge of Your Kidney Health: Managing CKD
Making changes to manage chronic kidney disease, especially if you don’t have symptoms, can take some planning, but it’s worth it!
Transcript
Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.
Steps you can take to protect your kidneys and improve your overall health include:
- Working with your doctor to understand and track your kidney health
- Managing high blood pressure, diabetes, and stress
- Working to reach and maintain a healthy weight
- Planning healthy meals
- Getting enough sleep and physical activity
- And quitting smoking
Many people also take medicine to help manage their kidney disease. Make sure to take medicines as prescribed, avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (or NSAIDS), and tell your doctor if you take any over-the-counter medicine, vitamins, or supplements.
This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.