Take Charge of Your Kidney Health: Managing CKD

Healthy Moments Episode: March 8, 2021

Making changes to manage chronic kidney disease, especially if you don’t have symptoms, can take some planning, but it’s worth it!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Steps you can take to protect your kidneys and improve your overall health include:

Working with your doctor to understand and track your kidney health

Managing high blood pressure, diabetes, and stress

Working to reach and maintain a healthy weight

Planning healthy meals

Getting enough sleep and physical activity

And quitting smoking

Many people also take medicine to help manage their kidney disease. Make sure to take medicines as prescribed, avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (or NSAIDS), and tell your doctor if you take any over-the-counter medicine, vitamins, or supplements.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.