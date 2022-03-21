Tips for Parents to Help Kids Eat Healthy

Healthy Moments Episode: March 21, 2022

If you want kids to be open to eating healthier, get them involved in cooking—and make it fun!

DR. RODGERS: Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

I'm joined by Joel Gamoran, head chef and founder of Homemade, author of “Cooking Scrappy” and host of Scrappy TV.

Joel, you’re a chef and you’re a parent— do you have any advice on getting your kids involved in, say, prepping family meals?

JOEL GAMORAN: If you want kids to eat more and be open to eating healthier, you gotta get them involved. It's unbelievable how many kids I've taught how to cook, and they will be so picky, but then the second they make it, right, they put the broccoli in their calzone, or they sauté that onion into their fried rice—they all of a sudden want to eat it.

They want food that's not just food. They want it to be its own little activity, so however you can make vegetables or healthy foods interactive really changes the dynamic. Instead of just stuffing them full of steamed broccoli, make it fun!

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.