Understanding Hyperthyroidism

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 18, 2021

Normally, high productivity leads to positive results—but when it comes to your thyroid gland, it can have negative consequences.

Download the MP3 audio file

Normally, high productivity leads to positive results. But when it comes to your thyroid gland, it can have negative consequences.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Last time I spoke about hypothyroidism, where the thyroid produces too little hormone. The opposite of this disorder is hyperthyroidism, where the thyroid gland makes more hormone than the body needs.

Symptoms of hyperthyroidism include nervousness or irritability, fatigue or muscle weakness, trouble sleeping, rapid or irregular heartbeat, weight loss, and a goiter or an enlarged thyroid gland.

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, see a doctor. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.