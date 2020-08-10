Using Genetics to Improve Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 10, 2020

By studying the role of our genes, we can better understand why some people are at high risk for type 2 diabetes—and which treatments are likely to work for them.

DR. RODGERS: Treatment that works for one person may not work for another. So how do we find what will work for you? The answer may lie in our genes.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of NIH, explains.

DR. COLLINS: Chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes are complex. By studying the role of our genes, we can better understand why some people are at high risk—and which treatments are likely to work for them.

To get to these answers, and to fuel the speed of diabetes discovery, NIH has opened a “knowledge portal” for scientists around the world to share with each other what they’re learning. We are in a hurry for you and we hope this project will help speed findings. The Type 2 Diabetes Knowledge Portal is just one of many projects NIH funds to uncover new clues to better health in the puzzle of our genes.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.

