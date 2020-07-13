We Can! Help Children Stay at a Healthy Weight

Healthy Moments Episode: July 13, 2020

Did you know that too much time in front of a screen can affect kids’ health?

With school out for the summer, your children may spend a lot of time watching TV, playing video games, or on the computer. Did you know that this can affect their health?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

If we don’t put limits on the time our kids spend in front of a TV or computer screen, it can put their health at risk. That’s because our kids need to be physically active to maintain a healthy weight and avoid serious health conditions.

Too much time in front of a screen cuts into the kids’ time for being physically active. Parents who get active often set a great example. Some fun ways to get your kids and yourself moving are: take a walk, play basketball, ride bikes, or dance.

Visit the NIH We Can! Program online to get more tips for keeping your kids at a healthy weight. For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.