What is Gestational Diabetes?

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 3, 2022

If you have gestational diabetes, your doctor can help you manage it so you can have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Download the MP3 audio file

Being pregnant can give women joy like nothing else. But, for some, it can lead to gestational diabetes.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Pregnant women who have never had diabetes before but who develop high blood glucose (or blood sugar) during pregnancy are said to have gestational diabetes. This condition can lead to problems for both mother and baby if left untreated.

Gestational diabetes occurs more often in women who

are African American

are overweight, or

have a family history of diabetes

Gestational diabetes doesn’t usually have any symptoms. Most pregnant women get a blood test for gestational diabetes between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy.

If you have gestational diabetes, your doctor can help you manage it so you can have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.