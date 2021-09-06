What is Substance Use Disorder

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 6, 2021

DR. RODGERS: If you can't stop taking legal or illegal drugs, medicines, or alcohol, even if you want to, you may have a substance use disorder.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, explains:

DR. VOLKOW: A substance use disorder affects a person’s brain, making it hard to control their use of substances like legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, or medicines. People with substance use disorders can be men or women of any age and any background.

Researchers have found that substance use disorders can be successfully treated to help people decrease or stop using drugs and lead a healthier life. If you think you might have a substance use disorder, seek the advice of your doctor or an addiction specialist.

DR. RODGERS: For ways to recognize and seek treatment for a substance use disorder, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.