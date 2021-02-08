Women and Heart Health Risk Factors

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 8, 2021

DR. RODGERS: Did you know heart disease kills more women in the U.S. each year than all cancers combined?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Barbra Streisand, legendary director, singer, actress, producer, and cofounder of the Women’s Heart Alliance, explains:

MS. STREISAND: Heart disease and stroke claim a woman’s life nearly every 80 seconds. That’s one life lost by the end of this episode.

I’ve been an advocate for women’s heart health since I learned that women with heart disease often do not get the same level of care and concern as men. The good news is lifestyle changes can prevent 80 percent of women’s heart disease and stroke.

By quitting smoking, eating healthfully, and treating high blood pressure, you can lower your risk for heart disease.

The right time to start living a heart-healthy life is now.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.