Youth Who Have Diabetes Need Support

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 2, 2020

Regardless of their age, sometimes youth who have diabetes need help with their diabetes care.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Regardless of their age, sometimes youth who have diabetes need help with their diabetes care.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. William Cefalu, director of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, explains.

DR. CEFALU: It’s hard to know how much, and what type of support to give your child with diabetes at times. You want to keep them healthy and you want to make sure they can manage their diabetes.

Research has shown that diabetes is best managed by shared responsibility. Work with your child, step by step, to let them take on tasks they are ready for and provide support everyone agrees on. You need to see how it goes and make changes as needed.

And if something doesn’t go well, be supportive and work together to manage the diabetes-related task.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.