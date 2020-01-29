Chronic Kidney Disease Management for Pharmacists

Pharmacists are a crucial part of a patient’s health care team and can support early detection and improve disease management to slow progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Pharmacists can recognize potential drug interactions, decipher the clinical relevance of known interactions, and develop monitoring plans based on pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic characteristics of an individual agent. NIDDK has developed a series of six training modules to help pharmacists identify and mange CKD in patients and better understand their role in addressing current controversies in care.

Continuing professional education credits will be available soon through the National Kidney Foundation.

Instructions for use:

When you click on the Launch Interactive Module button, a new window will open. Click the play button to begin the training.

Please contact NIDDK if you need assistance with downloading the files or adapting the content into a different format. We are pleased to support your efforts in educating pharmacists in CKD.

Module 1 - Kidney Disease Basics

This module covers the basics of CKD, burden of CKD in the US, and how pharmacists can help improve outcomes for patients. You will learn how to calculate the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR), assess kidney function and kidney damage, and determine a diagnosis.

Module 2 - Managing Common Comorbidities: Hypertension, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease

This module identifies and explains the unique considerations for managing blood pressure and diabetes in patients with CKD. You will learn about the benefits and potential risks of using renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors in patients with CKD and review the complex factors influencing cardiovascular disease in CKD, along with the medication therapies for the general population versus those with CKD.

Module 3 - Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease

This module discusses anemia in patients with CKD and the role of the pharmacist in addressing current controversies in care. Additionally, the module covers how laboratory, clinical, and medication data are used to assess and monitor anemia in CKD and how to identify optimal management strategies. You will learn the key differences in formulation, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and immunogenicity between the available intravenous iron products. You’ll also learn how to integrate the evidence-base for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents into care paradigms for different CKD settings (e.g., predialysis vs. dialysis vs. transplant).

Module 4 - Mineral and Bone Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease

This module discusses mineral and bone disease (MBD) in CKD and the role of biomarkers while also evaluating the role diet plays in MBD in CKD. You will learn how laboratory data is used to assess and monitor mineral and bone metabolism and how to integrate this data to decide how to use phosphorus binders and vitamin D in CKD patients.

Module 5 - Additional Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease: Hyperkalemia, Metabolic Acidosis, Malnutrition, Depression, and Acute Kidney Injury

This module reviews hyperkalemia, metabolic acidosis, malnutrition, depression, and acute kidney injury (AKI) as important complications of CKD. Through a case study, you will learn how to evaluate patient clinical data to identify appropriate treatments for hyperkalemia and metabolic acidosis and how to identify laboratory data that is used to assess and monitor metabolic acidosis, malnutrition, and AKI in CKD. You will also learn about key considerations for the important implications of depression in CKD patients.

Module 6 - The Transition from Chronic Kidney Disease to Kidney Failure

Most people are not prepared for kidney failure. This module describes the key elements of the patient experience during the transition from CKD to end-stage renal disease, including dialysis. You will learn how to identify the four treatment options for kidney failure and, through a case study, about common medication-related problems that occur in transitions of care. You will also review the health policy implications on medication reconciliation and management for kidney failure. The course concludes with a review of NIDDK resources to share with patients about kidney failure.

