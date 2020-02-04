Counseling Patients on NSAID Use to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, carry a significant risk of disrupting blood flow to the kidneys and can cause acute kidney injury (AKI) in high-risk patients. Pharmacists can play a crucial role in the education and prevention of NSAID-induced AKI by counseling patients about self-care products and safer alternatives.

This program offers 0.5 hours of continuing education credit through the University of Kentucky’s CECentral.

Preventing NSAID-induced Acute Kidney Injury

The NIDDK developed this training program to educate pharmacists on the role they can play in preventing NSAID-induced AKI. The program includes two videos that pharmacists may find helpful—an animation that demonstrates how prescription and nonprescription medicines affect blood flow through the kidneys and a video vignette of a pharmacist-patient interaction illustrating an opportunity to counsel a patient on NSAID avoidance.

The interactive elements in this module are not available for mobile platforms and may not work properly in all desktop browsers. For noninteractive offline training, download this module (PPT, 1.53 MB)