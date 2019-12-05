Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a female health care provider drawing blood from the arm of a male patient, who is sitting in a chair

Alternate Text

Illustration of a female health care provider drawing blood from the arm of a male patient, who is sitting in a chair

Caption

Illustration of a female health care provider drawing blood from the arm of a male patient, who is sitting in a chair

File Size

436 KB | 900 x 900

File Type

JPG