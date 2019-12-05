Male Urinary tract showing the effects of an enlarged prostate

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the male urinary tract showing how an enlarged prostate can squeeze the urethra and block urine flow.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the male urinary tract showing how an enlarged prostate can squeeze the urethra and block urine flow.

Caption

Urine flow with BPH.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

687 KB | 2245 x 2268

File Type

JPG