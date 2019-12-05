Male Urinary tract showing the effects of an enlarged prostate
Description
Black and white illustration of the male urinary tract showing how an enlarged prostate can squeeze the urethra and block urine flow.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the male urinary tract showing how an enlarged prostate can squeeze the urethra and block urine flow.
Caption
Urine flow with BPH.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
687 KB | 2245 x 2268
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels Male
