The male urinary tract. Labels point to a kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Side view diagram of the male urinary tract. Labels point to a kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra. The organs appear within the outline of a young male shown from the abdomen to the thigh.
Alternate Text
Side view diagram of the male urinary tract. Labels point to a kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra. The organs appear within the outline of a young male shown from the abdomen to the thigh.
Caption
Side view of male urinary tract
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
344 KB | 1275 x 1650
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Male Anatomy
Share this page