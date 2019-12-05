NCI infographic of cancers associated with overweight and obesity with English labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Infographic of cancers associated with overweight and obesity, in which labels point to the locations in the body of the following cancers: meningioma, thyroid, adenocarcinoma of the esophagus, breast, multiple myeloma, liver, gallbladder, kidney, upper stomach, pancreas, endometrium, colon and rectum, and ovary.

Illustration of a human torso, with labels showing the different types of cancer associated with overweight and obesity. These cancers are: thyroid, breast (postmenopausal women), liver, gallbladder, upper stomach, pancreas, colon and rectum, ovary, endometrium (cancer in the tissue lining the uterus), kidney, multiple myeloma (cancer of blood cells), adenocarcinoma of the esophagus, and meningioma (cancer in the tissue covering the brain and spinal cord).

