  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Malrotation of the Bowel

View full-sized image Illustration of malrotation of the bowel in which the cecum is not positioned correctly.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of malrotation of the bowel in which the cecum is not positioned correctly.

Alternate Text

Illustration of malrotation of the bowel in which the cecum is not positioned correctly.

Caption

In malrotation, the cecum is not positioned correctly. The tissue that normally holds it in place may cross over and block part of the small bowel.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

471 KB | 828 x 1308

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

congenital anomalies colon cecum bowel malrotation digestive system
Share