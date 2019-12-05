  1. Home
Lower GI Tract

View full-sized image Illustration of the lower gastrointestinal tract inside the outline of a man’s torso. Inset of the lower gastrointestinal tract with the cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, and rectum labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The lower GI tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1014 KB | 3000 x 1500

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

cecum rectum sigmoid colon descending colon transverse colon ascending colon large intestine lower GI tract
