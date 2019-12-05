Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a kidney producing erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cell production in bone marrow.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a kidney producing erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cell production in bone marrow.

Caption

Healthy kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin or EPO, which stimulates the bone marrow to make red blood cells needed to carry oxygen (O2) throughout the body.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

File Type

