Kidney Producing Erythropoietin to Stimulate Red Blood Cell Production
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Black and white illustration of a kidney producing erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cell production in bone marrow.
Healthy kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin or EPO, which stimulates the bone marrow to make red blood cells needed to carry oxygen (O2) throughout the body.
