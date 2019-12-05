Diseased Kidney Failing to Produce Sufficient Erythropoietin

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.

Caption

Illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

122 KB | 900 x 1017

File Type

JPG