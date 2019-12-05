Diseased Kidney Failing to Produce Sufficient Erythropoietin
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.
Caption
Illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
122 KB | 900 x 1017
File Type
JPG