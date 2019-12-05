Location of Nerves Affected by Peripheral Neuropathy
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a body outline with shaded lines showing the location of nerves affected by peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral nerves are in the toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a body outline with shaded lines showing the location of nerves affected by peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral nerves are in the toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms.
Caption
Peripheral neuropathy affects the nerves in the toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
688 KB | 733 x 1800
File Type
JPG