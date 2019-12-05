  1. Home
Volvulus Depicting the Intestine Twisting around Itself

View full-sized image Illustration of volvulus in which a portion of the intestine twists around itself.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of volvulus in which a portion of the intestine twists around itself.

Alternate Text

Illustration of volvulus in which a portion of the intestine twists around itself.

Caption

In volvulus, a portion of the intestine twists around itself. 

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

655 KB | 1076 x 1500

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

intestines volvulus digestive system
