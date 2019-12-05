Appendix, Small Intestine, and Large Intestine with Detail of an Inflamed Appendix

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the appendix, small intestine, and large intestine with a detail of an inflamed appendix and each labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the appendix, small intestine, and large intestine with a detail of an inflamed appendix and each labeled.

Caption

The appendix is a small, tube-like structure attached to the first part of the large intestine, also called the colon. The appendix is located in the lower right portion of the abdomen, near where the small intestine attaches to the large intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

2.094 MB | 4687 x 2574

File Type

JPG