Digestive System with Liver Highlighted
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the torso showing the digestive system, with the liver highlighted.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the torso showing the digestive system, with the liver highlighted.
Caption
Autoimmune hepatitis affects the liver.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
543 KB | 1580 x 2903
File Type
JPG