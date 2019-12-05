  1. Home
Digestive Tract with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive tract showing the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine, also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The intestines, or bowel, include the small intestine and the large intestine, also called the colon.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

889 KB | 3010 x 2975

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

stomach rectum anus ileum small intestine colon large intestine esophagus mouth digestive system
