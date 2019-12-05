Digestive Tract with Labels
Description
Black and white illustration of the digestive tract showing the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine, also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the digestive tract showing the mouth; esophagus; stomach; small intestine; large intestine, also called colon; ileum; rectum; and anus.
Caption
The intestines, or bowel, include the small intestine and the large intestine, also called the colon.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
889 KB | 3010 x 2975
File Type
JPG