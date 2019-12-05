Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the lower digestive tract with labels: stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the lower digestive tract with labels: stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.

Caption

Lower digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

604 KB | 2248 x 2383

File Type

JPG