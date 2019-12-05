Digestive System with Labels Focusing on the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive system focusing on the colon, rectum, and anus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

693 KB | 1678 x 3230

File Type

JPG