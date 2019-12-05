  1. Home
Digestive System with Labels Focusing on the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with colon, rectum, and anus highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

The digestive system focusing on the colon, rectum, and anus.

Liver Disease Digestive Diseases

anatomy small intestine pancreas duodenum gallbladder stomach esophagus mouth liver rectum anus colon digestive system
