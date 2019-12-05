Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and small intestine highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and small intestine highlighted and parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive system focusing on the esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and small intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

718 KB | 1776 x 3322

File Type

JPG