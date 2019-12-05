Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and small intestine highlighted.

Illustration of the digestive system with esophagus, stomach, duodenum, and small intestine highlighted.

The digestive system focusing on the esophagus, stomach, and small intestines.

480 KB | 1452 x 2801

JPG