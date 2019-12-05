Colon with an inset showing diverticula with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of the colon and an enlargement of it showing diverticula with colon (large intestine) and diverticula labeled.

Many people have small pouches in their colons that bulge outward through weak spots. Each pouch is called a diverticulum. Multiple pouches are called diverticula. The condition of having diverticula is called diverticulosis.

617 KB | 2191 x 2484

JPG